Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 49,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,149. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

