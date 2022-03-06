Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $18,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. 274,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

