Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Cerner posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Cerner has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

