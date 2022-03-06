Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will report $873.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 1,048,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

