Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.74 Million

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will report $566.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.80 million and the lowest is $549.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $228.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,999. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

