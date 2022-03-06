Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 953.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

