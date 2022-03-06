Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $15.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.51. 1,862,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,102. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.30.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

