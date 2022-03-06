Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.27 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to report $73.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $75.27 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $297.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $313.49 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $329.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ROIC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $39,230,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.