Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.27 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to report $73.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $75.27 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $297.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $313.49 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $329.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ROIC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $39,230,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

