Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

