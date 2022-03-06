Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $7.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.78 and the lowest is $7.21. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.28.

AVGO traded up $17.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.99. 4,475,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day moving average is $555.96. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

