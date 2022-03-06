Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.74. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.15 on Friday, reaching $278.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,354. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

