Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DZS posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DZS by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DZS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DZS by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,094. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

