Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

