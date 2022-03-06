Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.