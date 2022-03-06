Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Paylocity by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

