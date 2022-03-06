Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $73.59 million. Repay posted sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.26 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. 450,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

