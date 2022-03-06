Zacks: Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.
Several equities analysts have commented on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
