Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

