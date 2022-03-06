Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) to Sell

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.97 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

