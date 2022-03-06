Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to Sell

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

MILE stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Metromile has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Metromile by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Metromile by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

