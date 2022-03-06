Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “
CYD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
