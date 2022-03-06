Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.66.

ZS opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

