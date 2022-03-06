Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

