Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to “Hold”

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of PI stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

