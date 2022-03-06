Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.33.

Pearson stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

