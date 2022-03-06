Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

