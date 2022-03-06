Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.59. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

