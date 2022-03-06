Zenfuse Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $73,760.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00035273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00104017 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars.

