ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Up 17.5% This Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $7.08 million and $582,789.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.83 or 0.06733125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.58 or 1.00004374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048190 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 115,075,064 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

