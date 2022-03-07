$0.02 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Canada Goose reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,174. Canada Goose has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

