-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sigma Lithium.

SGML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

