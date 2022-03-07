-$0.14 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

