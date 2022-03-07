$0.31 EPS Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ GT traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $11.82. 17,322,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

