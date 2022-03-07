-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,186. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

