$0.63 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.27. Hess reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $7.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of HES traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.12. 5,205,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

