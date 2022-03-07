$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. FOX also posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. FOX has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

