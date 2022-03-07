-$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) to announce ($1.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

