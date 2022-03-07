$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,702. Logitech International has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

