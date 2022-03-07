$1.31 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNN opened at $137.31 on Monday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lindsay by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lindsay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

