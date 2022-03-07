$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 4,600,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

