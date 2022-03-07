$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,547,425 shares of company stock valued at $349,844,140. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,040,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

