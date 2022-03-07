$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $222.96. 1,072,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,918. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $175.20 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.81 and a 200-day moving average of $243.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

