-$1.74 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.21) and the highest is ($1.46). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $590,256. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

