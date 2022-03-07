$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.