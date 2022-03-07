-$10.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($10.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($8.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($13.60). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($20.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($31.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($37.28) to ($24.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($17.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($9.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.31. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

