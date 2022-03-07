$11.08 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.96 million and the highest is $11.78 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.46 million to $117.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.88 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 339,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

