$13.51 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.43 billion and the highest is $13.55 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.