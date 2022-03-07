$13.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.02 billion and the highest is $13.90 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $11.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,130. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

