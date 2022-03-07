13,181 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of OR opened at $13.70 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -124.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

