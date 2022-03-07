15,961 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.