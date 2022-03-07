17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.74. 24,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average of $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

